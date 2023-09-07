Cresco woman dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office says a motorcycle driver died in a crash.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle driver died in a crash in Allamakee County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 3:40 p.m. north of the Great River Road and Sunny View Drive intersection.

The motorcycle driver was going around a curve, when she lost control, went onto the shoulder, and into the ditch where the vehicle hit some large rocks.

Edith Slifka, 49, of Cresco, died at the scene.

