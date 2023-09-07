Clearing skies today; Sunny and mild weather is ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought breezy and unsettled weather to the region on Wednesday is keeping cool cloud cover in the area today as it slowly drifts eastward toward the Great Lakes. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the morning hours with a spot or two of mist and drizzle before clearing off in the afternoon. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees and light north winds.

Cloud cover will clear off in the midday hours with high temps in the upper 60s. (KTTC)

Temperatures will drop off tonight under clear skies as high pressure settles into the region. Overnight lows will be in the mid and upper 40s with a light northeast breeze.

There will be a chance of light showers and a stray thunderstorm on Sunday. A few showers may linger into Monday. (KTTC)

Friday will feature abundant sunshine under the area of high pressure, and afternoon readings will be in the mid-70s with just a hint of a north breeze. Overall, it will be a great example of early fall weather!

Warmer air will build northward on Saturday ahead of a cold front approaching from th northwest. Expect sunshine with a few passing clouds in the afternoon, and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s with light south winds.

We'll have sunny skies and highs in the 70s on Saturday with rain possible on Sunday. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of light rain showers off and on during the day Sunday with a rumble of thunder or two possible. We’ll still manage to have breaks of sunshine at times with high temperatures in the low 70s and a light easterly breeze.

High temps will be seasonably mild for the next week with a chance of rain on Sunday. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be seasonably mild for the most part. After a few spotty rain showers early Monday, the clouds will clear off and the following days will be sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s next week until Wednesday. Sunshine will continue to dominate the region for the end of the week with high temperatures warming from the low 70s on Thursday to the upper 70s for the following weekend.

High temps will be in the 60s and 70s for the next couple of weeks. (KTTC)

