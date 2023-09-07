City of Rochester burn ban ending Thursday morning

By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department released a statement Wednesday night that stated due to changing weather conditions, the fire risk has improved. RFD will therefore cancel its local burning ban at 8 a.m. Thursday, September 7th.

The burn ban went into effect on September 1st due to hot temperatures, strong winds, low relative humidity, drought conditions, and dry fuels over the Labor Day weekend.

However, the department noted that drought conditions are expected to continue across the area. It encourages everyone to continue to use caution around combustible materials and vegetation outside.

