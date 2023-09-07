24-year-old man arrested after assault in Central Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was arrested Wednesday after an assault at Central Park in Rochester.

A witness called dispatch around 1:35 p.m. saying Sekouba Kenneh was assaulting another man.

Kenneh, 24, of Rochester, was arrested on charges of First-Degree Robbery and Third-Degree Assault.

Witnesses told police Kenneh approached a 55-year-old Rochester man who was sitting on a bench in the park and started “talking trash,” according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).

The victim stood up and Kenneh then knocked the victim’s hat and sunglasses off the victim’s head. The victim then picked them up and Kenneh again knocked them off.

When the victim grabbed his phone to call police, Kenneh punched the victim in the face causing the victim to lose a tooth as well as a potential jaw injury, according to RPD.

Kenneh then picked up the victim’s sunglasses and said, “these are mine now.”

Kenneh walked away from the scene and was walking south on 1st Ave. SW when police pulled up and found him.

The victim’s sunglasses were found with Kenneh and Kenneh’s hands were bloody from the assault.

Police say Kenneh is considered homeless in Rochester and the two men did not know each other.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.