Triton senior selected finalist for FFA Agricultural Proficiency Awards

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many high school students are gearing up for fall competition, hoping to take home gold.

But one Triton senior is already celebrating a big win this year in FFA.

John Moenning is a finalist in the National FFA Agricultural Proficiency Awards. It’s a recognition for students who have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

John has been helping out on his family farm for as long as he can remember. Back in the 1930′s, his grandpa started his own hog operation, and his family has been working in agriculture ever since.

He’s been involved in Triton FFA since 7th grade.

This year, he applied for Swine Production Entrepreneurship Agricultural Proficiency Award. This required keeping track of all of his work on his farm as well as writing a 20,000-word essay about his life and overcoming an industry struggle.

A group of FFA teachers and college professors met to choose the finalists and John ended up being one of the around 30 students chosen. He’s the only one from Minnesota.

“I couldn’t really believe it at first, but I was very overjoyed. I went home right away, and I shared it with my family. It was a great opportunity. My family has been to nationals before. We have had a national winner before in our family, but I’d like to make that two in my opinion,” he said.

For the next part of the competition, John has virtual interview on September 20 with FFA officials. Then, he’ll be traveling to Indianapolis on November 1 to find out how he placed.

