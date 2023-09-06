Sidewalk Sessions end September 15

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sidewalk Sessions showcase local and regional musicians in all genres at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. The free concert series continues every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through September 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Threshold Arts director Naura Anderson stopped by Midwest Access to talk more about the event, and musician Mark Thoreen performed one of his songs.

If you would like to know more about Sidewalk Sessions, you can reach the site here.

