Pet of the Week: Lilo

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week Lilo, a six-year female dog joined us in our studio Wednesday.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Lilo:

Meet Lilo! This beautiful gal is looking for her forever family. She was adopted a few years ago, but unfortunately her family went through some changes and they could no longer keep her. She’s as sweet as can be, and would love to be back in a home of her own. She’s been described as a “Happy dog who loves to go for walks and loves being by your side”. She may prefer being the only pet in her forever home, so she can soak up all of the love and attention for herself! If you are interested in making this girl a part of your family, apply online!


Paws and Claws

