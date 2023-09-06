Owatonna Welcoming Week Begins September 7

Owatonna Welcoming Week
Owatonna Welcoming Week(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Owatonna is hosting welcoming week starting September 7. It’s full of events to create fellowship within the community.

“We want Owatonna to feel like home for everyone. We hope that everyone who attends our events gets a sense of pride in our community and also gets a better feeling for being neighbors with everyone and really being a cohesive single community,” said Humn Rights Commission Chairman Ethan Cords.

The Owatonna Human Rights Commission is sponsoring Welcoming Week activities in September.

This event will focus on immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, people of color, senior citizens, veterans, and more.

This year there is human library event on September 14. To learn more about it, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Woman arrested for DUI after hitting Oronoco Fire Station with car
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shots fired at Olmsted Fairgrounds Saturday night
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday,...
United Airlines flights resume after nationwide ground stop

Latest News

Heritage Hall
The history of Mayo Clinic at Heritage Hall
Northwest Dental Group
Tooth Talk with Northwest Dental Group
Play for Patrick Foundation
Free heart screenings raise awareness of heart defects in young adults
Sidewalk Sessions end September 15