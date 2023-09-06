Owatonna Welcoming Week Begins September 7

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Owatonna is hosting welcoming week starting September 7. It’s full of events to create fellowship within the community.

“We want Owatonna to feel like home for everyone. We hope that everyone who attends our events gets a sense of pride in our community and also gets a better feeling for being neighbors with everyone and really being a cohesive single community,” said Humn Rights Commission Chairman Ethan Cords.

The Owatonna Human Rights Commission is sponsoring Welcoming Week activities in September.

This event will focus on immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, people of color, senior citizens, veterans, and more.

This year there is human library event on September 14. To learn more about it, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.