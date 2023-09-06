Olmsted County highlights resources for suicide prevention

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – September is Suicide Prevention Month and Olmsted County is highlighting resources to residents in the area.

The county is spreading the message that suicide is preventable while committing to saving lives and promoting mental well-being.

Olmsted County hopes to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health to foster a place where those who may be struggling can feel heard, supported and understood.

“As we mark Suicide Prevention Month, Olmsted County stands united in its dedication to hope, healing, and resilience within our community,” said Olmsted County Adult Mental Health Program Coordinator Laura Sutherland in a statement. “We have several resources and compassionate support networks working collaboratively to prevent suicide and promote mental health.”

Some mental health resources in the area include:

Calling or texting the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988

Southeast Regional Crisis Center , located in Rochester, is a 24/7 walk-in mental health facility designed specifically for people experiencing a mental health crisis

The Olmsted County Diversity, Equity, and Community Outreach Team helps eliminate disparities for publicly delivered Community Corrections services. The team also provides outreach and education on mental health and substance abuse services to the community

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southeast Minnesota Chapter offers resources for individuals in crisis, support groups, and peer support

Wellness in the Woods is a “warm line” for those not in crisis but needing a safe and free way to receive confidential and anonymous one-on-one support

The county is urging residents to help take an active role in Suicide Prevention Month by helping to spread awareness and know what resources are available.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.