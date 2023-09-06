More purses stolen out of cars in Rochester

RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.(mgn)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) continues to see personal items being stolen from cars around the city.

On September 2nd, between 2:40 p.m. and 3:20 p.m., a purse was stolen from a locked car at Quarry Hill Nature Center in NE Rochester.

The suspect broke a window to get into the car then took off with 44-year-old woman’s purse.

Then, on September 5th, between 3 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. on 31st St. NE, a purse was stolen from an unlocked car.

Police say a 24-year-old woman left her purse and keys in the unlocked car overnight.

RPD says the department continues to see an uptick in these types of crimes and while the crimes before were with unlocked cars, now the department is seeing windows being broken to get to personal items.

Rochester residents are continued to be advised to lock their cars and to not leave any personal belongings or valuable items in your cars unattended.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Woman arrested for DUI after hitting Oronoco Fire Station with car
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shots fired at Olmsted Fairgrounds Saturday night
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday,...
United Airlines flights resume after nationwide ground stop
Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Gov. Tim Walz to visit Rochester Tuesday
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say

Latest News

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike looks to the sidelines during an NFL...
Former Iowa State athletes charged with identity theft in sports gambling investigation
Albert Lea artist Mark Kness won this year’s Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest with an acrylic...
Albert Lea artist wins Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) wants your input on the...
Digital technology meetings in Winona, Rochester Wednesday