More purses stolen out of cars in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) continues to see personal items being stolen from cars around the city.

On September 2nd, between 2:40 p.m. and 3:20 p.m., a purse was stolen from a locked car at Quarry Hill Nature Center in NE Rochester.

The suspect broke a window to get into the car then took off with 44-year-old woman’s purse.

Then, on September 5th, between 3 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. on 31st St. NE, a purse was stolen from an unlocked car.

Police say a 24-year-old woman left her purse and keys in the unlocked car overnight.

RPD says the department continues to see an uptick in these types of crimes and while the crimes before were with unlocked cars, now the department is seeing windows being broken to get to personal items.

Rochester residents are continued to be advised to lock their cars and to not leave any personal belongings or valuable items in your cars unattended.

