Limb Lab using 3-D printers to aid its clients

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As medicine and its practices continue to evolve, healthcare professionals are always looking for new ways to improve the quality of care for their patients.

The Limb Lab in Rochester is doing exactly that, as for the last few years it has been using 3-D printing as part of its practices.

“We were first sort of looking at 3-D printing years ago, and the amount of improvements that have happened in just recent years has been absolutely exciting and really effective,” Limb Lab Co-Founder Brandon Sampson said.

The advancements being made using 3-D printing have enabled Limb Lab to provide service to clients in a much quicker format. Additionally, it allows them to address a wide range of needs, including leg attachments and a variety of hand attachments.

“Having 3-D printing for rapid prototyping of ideas has sped up the time from idea generation to actually feeling something in your hand and creating a product that can improve the lives of all of our clients.”

Limb Lab Co-Founder Brandon Sampson

“A lot of these things we’ve created are from client feedback we sat with. For example, this gentleman had his thumb amputated, and he’s just like, ‘I just need something that can slip on my thumb, my amputated thumb piece to give me some pinch back,’” Limb Lab Co-Founder Brandon Sampson said.

