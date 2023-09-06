The history of Mayo Clinic at Heritage Hall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There is a ton of history behind Mayo Clinic and Rochester as a city. Heritage Hall is a museum and welcome center at Mayo Clinic where you can learn a lot about how Mayo Clinic began.

It’s not open to the general public, but you can learn about Heritage Hall in the attached video.

Through displays and multimedia presentations, Heritage Hall connects Mayo’s history and current activities, showing the key role of philanthropy in advancing Mayo’s mission of excellence in patient care, education and research.

Location: Mathews Grand Lobby, street level of the Mayo Building

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed on Mayo Clinic holidays.

