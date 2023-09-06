Free heart screenings raise awareness of heart defects in young adults

Play for Patrick Foundation
Play for Patrick Foundation(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – Play for Patrick is a foundation in memory of Patrick Schoonover who passed away suddenly at the age of 14 after playing in a hockey tournament. It was later determined Patrick had numerous heart defects that caused his early death.

From August 2015 to May 2023, the Patrick Schoonover Heart Foundation conducted 29 Play for Patrick youth heart screenings in hopes of raising awareness of heart defect in young adults. The next free screening will be held at Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School (PEM) on September 9 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The screening will be dedicated to Aiden Miller a former student at PEM who passed away from sudden cardiac arrest.

Aiden’s mom Karen Miller came by Midwest Access to talk more about the foundation.

If you would like to volunteer or participate you can click this link for more information.

