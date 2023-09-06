Former Iowa State athletes charged with identity theft in sports gambling investigation

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Two athletes now face identity theft charges connected to a state investigation into sports gambling, the Gazette reports.

Eyioma Uwazurike is a former Iowa State football player and currently plays for the Denver Broncos.

Paniro Johnson is a current Iowa State wrestler.

The new charges allege the players fraudulently used someone else’s identity to place bets and win upwards of $1,500.

This is a Class D Felony which could lead to five years in jail and a significant fine.

The players also face a records-tampering charge.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

There are separate trials scheduled for Oct. 24 in Story County.

