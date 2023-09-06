Dry weather may impact grocery prices

Dry weather may impact grocery prices
Dry weather may impact grocery prices(WTVG)
By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Southeast Minnesota farmers have been facing challenges due to the lack of rain this summer.

“This year is definitely the worst I have seen in quite a while. Most guys talk about 1988 is the last time it was this bad, but actually I think we are probably worse this year.”

Austin Farmer Tom Cotter

KTTC’s Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen says the rainfall total at Rochester International Airport was 8.63 inches below average from June 1 through August 31. For the year as a whole, the total at RST is 5.3 inches below average since the beginning of 2023.

“In 2021, that was really bad. 2022, we had a dry fall. And of course this year we are also dry. So, for a lot of the farmers, this is the third year, we are kinda in a cycle hoping we would break out of that.”

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thomas Petersen

For Tom Cotter, this dry weather had a significant impact on all of his crops and livestock. He had to get rid of some of his feeders to help with the expensive cost of buying hay.

“Corn is definitely dead now, soybeans are falling very fast also, the sweet corn and the peas they were kinda all over the place.”

Austin Farmer Tom Cotter

Both the Commissioner and Cotter expect grocery prices to be affected by the dry weather. Cotter says meat prices are likely to be impacted the most.

“There’s so many down south that really got hit hard. A lot of cattle were liquidated then and now we are getting hit up in this region pretty hard. As far as the food crops, I do canning crops and they are definitely hurting this year, but I know so many spots out there that have had good years too with the canning crops so that probably won’t go up as much.”

Austin Farmer Tom Cotter

“It really can impact prices as we can look at not just Minnesota being dry but the whole parts of the Midwest being dry so you have shorter crops and so that ultimately does lead to tighter supply and prices.”

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thomas Petersen

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Woman arrested for DUI after hitting Oronoco Fire Station with car
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shots fired at Olmsted Fairgrounds Saturday night
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday,...
United Airlines flights resume after nationwide ground stop

Latest News

Play for Patrick Foundation
Free heart screenings raise awareness of heart defects in young adults
Sidewalk Sessions ends September 15
Heritage Hall
The history of Mayo Clinic at Heritage Hall
Owatonna Welcoming Week
Owatonna Welcoming Week Begins September 7