Digital technology meetings in Winona, Rochester Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) wants your input on the state’s digital opportunity program draft plan.

The plan is designed to reduce gaps in broadband access, digital technology ownership and digital skills.

It outlines how Minnesota will use an upcoming grant from the federal government to advance digital equity.

There are two meetings in our area happening Wednesday.

One is at noon at the Witoka Tavern in Winona.

The second meeting is at 3:30 p.m. at Family Service Rochester.

Registration is encouraged, but not required.

Meetings Schedule:

Sept. 6, 12-2 p.m. Winona, Witoka Tavern 27983 County Road 9

Sept. 6, 3:30–5:30 p.m. Rochester, Family Service Rochester, 4600 18th Ave. NW

Sept. 7, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Faribault, Rice County Administrative Building, 320 3rd St. NW

Sept. 7, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Mankato, Bridge Plaza, 201 N Riverfront Dr. (Second Floor Training Room)

Sept. 12, 2-4 p.m. Crookston UMN-Crookston, Bede Ballroom, 2900 University Ave.

Sept. 13, 2-4 p.m. Fergus Falls, Fergus Falls Public Library, 205 E Hampden Ave.

Sept. 14, 12-1:30 p.m. Online Meeting, Register Here

Sept. 18, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Hinckley, Hinckley Community Room, 198 Dunn Ave. N

Sept. 19, 2-4 p.m. Two Harbors, Two Harbors Public Library, 320 Waterfront Dr.

Sept. 20, 6-8 p.m. Deer Driver, Community Tech Hub, 1049 Comstock Dr.

Sept. 21, 1-3 p.m. Minneapolis, North Regional Library, 1315 Lowry Ave. N

Sept. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. International Falls, Minnesota North College – Rainy River, 1501 Hwy. 71

Sept. 27, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Bemidji, Northwest Minnesota Foundation, 201 3rd St. NW

Sept. 27, 2-3:30 p.m. Online Meeting, Register Here

