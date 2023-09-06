Cooler weather ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After all the record-breaking heat of Labor Day Weekend, we’re finally seeing some “Fall-like” temperatures across the upper Midwest.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s and maybe the upper 40s if skies clear quickly enough. Wind will be out of the north around 5-15 mph. A couple of sprinkles overnight will be possible too.

Thursday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will be slightly below average in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Most areas will start out with some cloud cover in the morning and sunshine throughout the afternoon and evening. Wind will be out of the north around 5-15 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s on Friday and Saturday. A weak weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest on Sunday. A few stray showers will be possible throughout the day on Sunday. Cool weather continues early next week.

Record heat (KTTC)

It was one for the record books this past weekend.

