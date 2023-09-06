Cooler weather ahead
Highs in the 60s and 70s through the weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After all the record-breaking heat of Labor Day Weekend, we’re finally seeing some “Fall-like” temperatures across the upper Midwest.
Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s and maybe the upper 40s if skies clear quickly enough. Wind will be out of the north around 5-15 mph. A couple of sprinkles overnight will be possible too.
High temperatures Thursday will be slightly below average in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Most areas will start out with some cloud cover in the morning and sunshine throughout the afternoon and evening. Wind will be out of the north around 5-15 mph.
High temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s on Friday and Saturday. A weak weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest on Sunday. A few stray showers will be possible throughout the day on Sunday. Cool weather continues early next week.
It was one for the record books this past weekend.
Nick
