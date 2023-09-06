Cooler weather ahead

Highs in the 60s and 70s through the weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After all the record-breaking heat of Labor Day Weekend, we’re finally seeing some “Fall-like” temperatures across the upper Midwest.

Tonight's forecast
Tonight's forecast(KTTC)

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s and maybe the upper 40s if skies clear quickly enough. Wind will be out of the north around 5-15 mph. A couple of sprinkles overnight will be possible too.

Thursday's forecast
Thursday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will be slightly below average in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Most areas will start out with some cloud cover in the morning and sunshine throughout the afternoon and evening. Wind will be out of the north around 5-15 mph.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s on Friday and Saturday. A weak weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest on Sunday. A few stray showers will be possible throughout the day on Sunday. Cool weather continues early next week.

Record heat
Record heat(KTTC)

It was one for the record books this past weekend.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Woman arrested for DUI after hitting Oronoco Fire Station with car
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shots fired at Olmsted Fairgrounds Saturday night
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday,...
United Airlines flights resume after nationwide ground stop

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Cool and gray today; Mild, sunny weather is ahead
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Wednesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Fall-like weather returns
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Wednesday Morning Weather