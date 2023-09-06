Cool and gray today; Mild, sunny weather is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool air is flowing into the region today on the heels of the cold front that swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley last night, and for the first time this month, it’s going to feel like typical September weather. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of spotty rain showers or sprinkles during the day and high temperatures will be in the 60s. A northwest breeze will enhance the cooler weather theme, at times reaching 20 miles per hour.

Temps will remain in the 60s with sprinkles and drizzle. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of sprinkles or drizzle in the area until early this evening. (KTTC)

The air quality will be in the orange, or unhealthy for sensitive groups range today for our western counties as smoke from wildfires in northern Minnesota impact parts of the region. (KTTC)

There will be a few breaks in the clouds late tonight with a cool north breeze. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

There will be a few extra clouds in the area to start the day Thursday with increasing sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 70s with a light north breeze.

Friday and Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with light winds. high temperatures will warm from the mid-70s to the upper 70s heading into the weekend.

Expect sunny skies on Saturday with clouds and sparse, light rain showers possible on Sunday. (KTTC)

A weak storm system will bring clouds and a few light showers to the area on Sunday and high temperatures will be in the low and mid-70s.

High temps in the next week will be typical for early September standards. (KTTC)

There will be small chances for rain today and again later in the weekend. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be seasonably mild, featuring a slow warming trend from the upper 60s in the early part of the week to the mid and upper 70s later in the week. There will be a slight chance of sparse, light rain showers on Monday with increasing sunshine through the course of the following days.

Temps will be seasonably mild for the rest of this week and next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Wednesday, September 6, 2023. We’re dealing with clouds and sparse showers today with a cool northwest breeze. Temperatures will be steady in the 60s. Expect increasing sunshine over the next couple of days with high temperatures in the 70s. The next round of rain looks to be Sunday. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.