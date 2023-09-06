Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media after taping his final episode of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bob Barker’s cause of death is now known.

According to his death certificate, obtained by People magazine, the former “The Price Is Right” host died of Alzheimer’s disease.

Barker died last month at the age of 99, just four months away from his 100th birthday.

According to the death certificate, Barker had been battling the disease for years.

High blood pressure, hypothyroidism and high cholesterol were also listed as contributing factors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Woman arrested for DUI after hitting Oronoco Fire Station with car
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shots fired at Olmsted Fairgrounds Saturday night
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday,...
United Airlines flights resume after nationwide ground stop
Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Gov. Tim Walz to visit Rochester Tuesday
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say

Latest News

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
More purses stolen out of cars in Rochester
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Liam McCalmon, 12, undergoes treatment for Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.
12-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer helps raise money for new school
*Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped.* Video shows the deputy driving...
Deputy narrowly escapes wildfire flames in Washington state