Annual Laura Ingalls Wilder Days kicks off in Pepin

The Traditional Craft Director at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, Kitty Lanae, holds a...
The Traditional Craft Director at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, Kitty Lanae, holds a hand-crafted tin lantern.(Weau)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN, Wis. (WEAU) -People can step into the past this weekend and celebrate the long-running NBC TV show “Little House on the Prairie,” and American writer Laura Ingalls Wilder.

An annual event, Laura Ingalls Wilder Days, will be kicking off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 9 in Pepin, WI at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Park. The event will go on until Sunday and feature activities such as a pie-eating contest, a parade, a character look-alike contest, and traditional crafts. The Director of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, Sue Fedie, said various events will be spread across Laura Ingalls Wilder Park, near the park along Highway 35, and at Laura’s birthsite on County Road CC. She said there is no entry fee to attend and that this year’s event will also feature a special guest.

“The special guest we have coming this year is Dean Butler,” Fedie said. “Dean played Almanzo Wilder on ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ the long-running very popular TV show. He will be here both days and we have several opportunities to meet him, greet him, and get his autograph.”

Fedie said people have the chance to get to know Butler better through a ticketed event called, A Special Evening with Dean Butler, during Laura Days. To learn more about this event click here.

For a schedule of events click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
More purses stolen out of cars in Rochester
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on...
“We are moving towards ending COVID exceptionalism”: Health officials track recent uptick in COVID cases
Thousands of workers comp checks in Minnesota remain unclaimed
Thousands of workers comp checks in Minnesota remain unclaimed

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Cresco woman dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash
local law enforcements react to new sro law
Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population
Council looking at options
Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population
Rochester City Council discusses how it will address sale of cannabis