Albert Lea discusses future of healthcare amid MercyOne’s exit.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Many in Albert Lea are left wondering what’s next for healthcare in the community after MercyOne announced last week that it will be closing its doors at the end of December.

The community said it was shocked by the announcement, but President of Albert Lea’s Health Care Coalition Brad Arends said it’s not about MercyOne or Mayo Clinic, it’s about bringing quality healthcare to the city.

Arends said MercyOne is abandoning the community by pulling services resulting in the clinic losing all of its primary doctors and support staff.

“We had no warning,” Arends stated. “We didn’t see it coming, but you know what, we’re different than when we were when we started.”

The coalition is now on the hunt for an agency to take over the primary care clinic.

“We’ve got three doctors here in Albert Lea that continue to want to live in Albert Lea. They want to work for us, we just now need an organization to put around those three doctors and then make sure that we get the nursing staff there and that we have the administration and the organization of that clinic running,” Arends explained.

Many community members expressed at Tuesday night’s discussion that they don’t want to use Mayo Clinic’s assets in Albert Lea after it removed several services in 2019.

“We had nothing but a voice back then. Today we have assets. We have a building, we have a clinic that has exams rooms and all sorts of medical equipment in there that belong to us,” Arends said.

Concerned citizen, Angie Hanson said she thinks MercyOne is putting profit over patients with the decision to leave the community.

“Seems to be a trend for a lot of rural health care. I think health care should be a basic human right and every community, especially as large as Albert Lea needs to have affordable accessible health care,” Hanson said.

According to Arends, the coalition already has an agency interested in coming to Albert Lea but can’t share who it is.

