Albert Lea discusses future of healthcare amid MercyOne’s exit

Albert Lea discusses future of healthcare amid MercyOne’s exit.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Many in Albert Lea are left wondering what’s next for healthcare in the community after MercyOne announced last week that it will be closing its doors at the end of December.

The community said it was shocked by the announcement, but President of Albert Lea’s Health Care Coalition Brad Arends said it’s not about MercyOne or Mayo Clinic, it’s about bringing quality healthcare to the city.

Arends said MercyOne is abandoning the community by pulling services resulting in the clinic losing all of its primary doctors and support staff.

“We had no warning,” Arends stated. “We didn’t see it coming, but you know what, we’re different than when we were when we started.”

The coalition is now on the hunt for an agency to take over the primary care clinic.

“We’ve got three doctors here in Albert Lea that continue to want to live in Albert Lea. They want to work for us, we just now need an organization to put around those three doctors and then make sure that we get the nursing staff there and that we have the administration and the organization of that clinic running,” Arends explained.

Many community members expressed at Tuesday night’s discussion that they don’t want to use Mayo Clinic’s assets in Albert Lea after it removed several services in 2019.

“We had nothing but a voice back then. Today we have assets. We have a building, we have a clinic that has exams rooms and all sorts of medical equipment in there that belong to us,” Arends said.

Concerned citizen, Angie Hanson said she thinks MercyOne is putting profit over patients with the decision to leave the community.

“Seems to be a trend for a lot of rural health care. I think health care should be a basic human right and every community, especially as large as Albert Lea needs to have affordable accessible health care,” Hanson said.

According to Arends, the coalition already has an agency interested in coming to Albert Lea but can’t share who it is.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Crash
Woman arrested for DUI after hitting Oronoco Fire Station with car
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shots fired at Olmsted Fairgrounds Saturday night
Jodi Huisentruit
Reward doubled to $50,000 in Jodi Huisentruit disappearance

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz visits Rochester touting free school meals
Gov. Tim Walz serves free meals to student in Rochester
Gov. Tim Walz visits Rochester touting free school meals
Thousands of workers comp checks in Minnesota remain unclaimed
Thousands of workers comp checks in Minnesota remain unclaimed
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on...
“We are moving towards ending COVID exceptionalism”: Health officials track recent uptick in COVID cases