Albert Lea artist wins Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest

Albert Lea artist Mark Kness won this year’s Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a ring-neck duck.
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Artists in the Southern Minnesota region showed off their skills and were recognized for it by the Minnesota DNR.

Second place went to Austin native Jake Levisen with a ring-neck duck painting done in open acrylics, soft body acrylics and water-mixable oils.

The winners were selected out of 13 eligible submissions.

The winning waterfowl stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license, or as a collectable.

