Zumbro Valley Medical Society hosts discussion on homelessness Tuesday

National healthcare leaders are coming to Rochester to discuss bringing care to those...
National healthcare leaders are coming to Rochester to discuss bringing care to those struggling with homelessness.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –National healthcare leaders are coming to Rochester to discuss bringing care to those struggling with homelessness.

Mayo Clinic and Zumbro Valley Medical Society are welcoming the former president of the American Medical Association (AMA) for the discussion.

Jack Resneck Jr., MD, will travel to Rochester from San Francisco for a two-day visit cohosted by ZVMS and Mayo Clinic Department of Dermatology.

It’s happening Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Rochester Community Warming Center, located on 200 4th Street Southeast.

Folks are welcome to join in and talk about national and local efforts to address health, health care and homelessness.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say
Jodi Huisentruit
Reward doubled to $50,000 in Jodi Huisentruit disappearance
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
In Austin, folks are commemorating the day with a Labor Day March through downtown Austin.
Hormel Labor Day March in Austin Monday

Latest News

Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Gov. Tim Walz to visit Rochester Tuesday
15th Street Southeast at South Rhode Island Avenue will be reduced to one lane.
One lane reduction due to water main repair begins Tuesday in Mason City
Starting Tuesday, construction begins on three crossover lanes in the median through Austin.
I-90 Highway construction begins Tuesday in Austin
Le Roy-Ostrander school district
Le Roy-Ostrander school district sees success under special discipline system