Zumbro Valley Medical Society hosts discussion on homelessness Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –National healthcare leaders are coming to Rochester to discuss bringing care to those struggling with homelessness.

Mayo Clinic and Zumbro Valley Medical Society are welcoming the former president of the American Medical Association (AMA) for the discussion.

Jack Resneck Jr., MD, will travel to Rochester from San Francisco for a two-day visit cohosted by ZVMS and Mayo Clinic Department of Dermatology.

It’s happening Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Rochester Community Warming Center, located on 200 4th Street Southeast.

Folks are welcome to join in and talk about national and local efforts to address health, health care and homelessness.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.