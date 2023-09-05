Woman arrested for DUI after hitting Oronoco Fire Station with car

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman was arrested for 4th-Degree Driving Under the Influence (DUI) after crashing her car into the Oronoco Fire Station Sunday.

Tiffany Schneider, 37, was turning near the fire station at 60 2nd St. NW at 10 p.m. when she hit a garage door.

Witnesses following Schneider in her car say she was seen driving into and out of a ditch multiple times before the crash.

The damage to the garage door is being reported as minimal with minimal-to-no damage to Schneider’s car.

Deputies smelled alcohol when they approached the vehicle before Schneider was transported to the hospital for precautionary evaluation.

She was later charged with the DUI when deputies could finish the field sobriety test at the Adult Detention Center, where Schneider’s blood alcohol content was .10.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.