“We are moving towards ending COVID exceptionalism”: Health officials track recent uptick in COVID cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Minnesota Health officials say the state’s COVID-19 cases are on the rise, an increase in line with national trends

“We are seeing an uptick in the number of people reported to us who are positive for COVID-19,” said Kathy Como-Sabetti, Program Supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Health’s Emerging Infections Program.

The increase, on paper, appears to be fairly mild, but Como-Sabetti claims the numbers might be slightly under-reported.

“We do not get tests positive from individuals testing at home. So, if someone takes a completely at-home test, it’s not administered at a clinic or through a healthcare provider. That is not a result that we get,” she said.

The availability of at-home testing has made it harder to track the true case rate, but Como-Sabetti explained they’re a nice thing to have around.

“It is a little bit of a double-edged sword,” she said.

The tests are also a quick and convenient way to get results.

Como-Sabetti says at this stage in a pandemic, pinpoint accuracy isn’t as important as it once was, so long as they can accurately track hospitalizations and deaths.

“We’re keeping a pulse on where the illness is most severe, but we’re not knowing exactly the numbers,” she said.

Perhaps the most striking difference in this new wave of COVID is the way it can be handled. Como-Sabetti explained that the past few years have taught experts a lot about the virus, and it may not be the threat it once was.

“COVID is moving away from being a novel virus. 96% of the population has had some immunologic experience of COVID whether through vaccination disease, or both.”

New technologies and treatments have made it easier to manage the virus, even when severe cases are up.

“I think that is more analogous to what we do with viral respiratory disease surveillance for other pathogens, I would say we are moving towards ending COVID exceptionalism,” she said.

The latest COVID guidelines recommend a five-day quarantine from the start of symptoms if you test positive.

