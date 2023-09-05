U.S. Education Secretary Cardona to visit Rochester Friday

The U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced he will be visiting...
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona started his “Back to School Bus Tour 2023: Raise the Bar” tour this morning.

The tour will run through Friday spanning across five states including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas and Missouri.

The road trip is meant to highlight how schools are accelerating student learning and raising the education bar.

On Friday, Cardona will end his tour in Minnesota to highlight how schools in the Gopher State have and continue to use American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to uplift student academics and support the mental health in students.

He will be stopping in Rochester Friday morning to highlight full-service community schools and mental health.

Cardona will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel, Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten, Under Secretary James Kvaal while speaking with local students, educators and families.

More details about where the secretary will be stopping are expected to be released as the day gets closer.

