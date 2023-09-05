United Airlines issues ground stop nationwide

(CNN) – United Airlines is delaying all flights nationwide due to an “equipment outage,” according to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA alert says the airline requested that all flights be held at their departure airports—known as a ground stop—until 1 p.m. CDT.

The latest numbers from the tracking site FlightAware show that the airline has canceled seven flights nationwide and delayed another 85.

United spokesperson Leslie Scott tells CNN, “We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We’re currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available.”

FAA tells CNN, “United Airlines asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide.” The agency did not elaborate, referring questions to United.

