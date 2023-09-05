Two new police officers sworn in for Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The community of Austin now has two new police officers to help keep people there safe.

Tar Lar Paw and Gentry Sovers were sworn into their new position as police officers Tuesday morning at the Austin City Hall.

Tar Lar Paw graduated from Riverland Community College and Sovers graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC).

They will now undergo 3 to 4 months of additional training as new police officers.

Austin Police Chief says this helps the new hires transition from school to working in the field.

”They will always want to go back to this first day to remember how excited they were to go down this road and remember why they got into the profession in the first place. We are here to serve and protect the community, and I think both these young ladies absolutely understand it. And we are just super excited to welcome them to the Austin Police Department.”

