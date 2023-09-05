Two new police officers sworn in for Austin Police Department

By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The community of Austin now has two new police officers to help keep people there safe.

Tar Lar Paw and Gentry Sovers were sworn into their new position as police officers Tuesday morning at the Austin City Hall.

Tar Lar Paw graduated from Riverland Community College and Sovers graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC).

They will now undergo 3 to 4 months of additional training as new police officers.

Austin Police Chief says this helps the new hires transition from school to working in the field.

”They will always want to go back to this first day to remember how excited they were to go down this road and remember why they got into the profession in the first place. We are here to serve and protect the community, and I think both these young ladies absolutely understand it. And we are just super excited to welcome them to the Austin Police Department.”

Austin Police Chief David McKichan

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say
Crash
Woman arrested for DUI after hitting Oronoco Fire Station with car
Jodi Huisentruit
Reward doubled to $50,000 in Jodi Huisentruit disappearance
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shots fired at Olmsted Fairgrounds Saturday night

Latest News

Sam Sa’house keeps it spicy - clipped version
A Night in Monte Carlo fundraiser
A Night in Monte Carlo fundraiser
Health care leaders providing aid to combat homelessness
Health care leaders providing aid to combat homelessness
John Meyers is the new Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota Executive Director
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota has new Executive Director