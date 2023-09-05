Super Herber Bros. Blood Donor Challenge

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the Herber family has a challenge for the month of September.

Andy Herber’s son, Nathan, won his fight against T Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma a few years back.

Nathan needed more than 50 transfusions during his treatment and now wants to help kids still fighting cancer today.

The challenge runs through September 30th.

You can donate at the Downtown Blood Donor Center, the Northwest Blood Donor Center and at community blood drives as well.

Andy, Nathan and the Super Herber Bros. dropped by to talk about the challenge and play some Mario Kart against KTTC’s Nick Jansen.

