St. Paul woman sentenced for role in child sex trafficking conspiracy alongside Anton Lazzaro

(Action News 5)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – A St. Paul woman is headed to prison for conspiring with former GOP donor and convicted sex trafficker Anton Lazzaro.

A judge sentenced Gisela Castro Medina, 21, to three years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for her part in helping to recruit and solicit six minor victims for commercial sex acts.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Lazzaro and Medina met on the “Seeking Arrangement” website, which is known as a “sugar daddy” website.

She then introduced him to minor girls.

Lazzaro was previously sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say
Crash
Woman arrested for DUI after hitting Oronoco Fire Station with car
Jodi Huisentruit
Reward doubled to $50,000 in Jodi Huisentruit disappearance
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shots fired at Olmsted Fairgrounds Saturday night

Latest News

Faribault Police Department
BCA investigating Faribault in-custody death
Sam Sa’house keeps it spicy
A Night in Monte Carlo fundraiser
A Night in Monte Carlo fundraiser
Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch
Super Herber Bros. Blood Donor Challenge