Shots fired at Olmsted Fairgrounds Saturday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Around 10 p.m. Saturday, shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. Multiple groups were at the fairgrounds celebrating Quinceañeras.

A fight broke out among people between the ages of 15 to 20-years-old outside the Graham Arena. Three shots were fired, and no one was hurt. However, a 2013 Volkswagen vehicle was hit by a bullet.

When the police arrived on scene, a fight was still going on, but people quickly left after.

According to the Rochester Police Department, there appears to be one shooter. There are no arrests at this time.

