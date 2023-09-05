Sam Sa’house keeps it spicy

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Sam Hastings, owner of Sam Sa’house, has been making his own brand of signature hots sauces since 2020.

The hot sauces are made in small batches and can be found at Rochester Farmers Markets at Graham Park until November.

Sam stopped by Midwest Access to give us a sample of his selection of top-shelf hot sauces.

If you would like more information about Sam Sa’house you can click here.

