One lane reduction due to water main repair begins Tuesday in Mason City

15th Street Southeast at South Rhode Island Avenue will be reduced to one lane.
By Kendall Schears
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa. (KTTC) – Drivers in Mason City, Iowa need to be aware of a lane reduction as you make your way around town.

15th Street Southeast at South Rhode Island Avenue will be reduced to one lane.

The lane reduction beginning on Tuesday is due to a water main needing to repaired.

The closure is anticipated to last until Friday, September 8.

The city said to avoid the area and if you must go near the construction zone, please use extra caution.

