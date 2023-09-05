Olmsted County Public Health receives reaccreditation

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) has received its second reaccreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).

The reaccreditation is the second OCPHS has received, with the first coming in 2017. The reaccreditation is good for five years.

The PHAB is an independent, national organization that evaluates public health departments across the United States.

To receive accreditation, public health agencies must show the ability to meet standards set by the board and provide public health services effectively in an efficient manner.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and dedication to serving the community’s health needs,” said OCPHS Director Denise Daniels in a statement.

