A Night in Monte Carlo fundraiser
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Legal Assistance of Olmsted County (LAOC) is celebrating its 18th annual fundraiser. A Night in Monte Carlo will take place at the Rochester Art Center on Saturday September 23 from 4:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The fundraiser will also feature live jazz music, auction, charitable gambling, cocktail hour and buffet. LAOC provides legal representation in civil matters to low-income neighbors of Olmsted County. Executive Director of LAOC Karen Nath, was our guest on Midwest Access to talk more about the event.

If you would like to more information or to purchase tickets to the event, you can click here.

