Minor rain chances and cooler weather ahead

Below average temperatures this week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After starting the month of September with high temperatures in the 90s, a cold front will bring below-seasonal temperatures into the region through the middle of this week.

Storm outlook Tuesday
Storm outlook Tuesday(KTTC)

Not only will the approaching cold front bring cooler weather, but we could see some isolated storms along the front late Tuesday evening. Storms will be isolated before midnight on Tuesday. A few stray showers will be possible early Tuesday morning.

Precip forecast
Precip forecast(KTTC)

A couple of stray showers will be possible Wednesday morning before 9 a.m. Dry conditions should settle in through Saturday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will be below average on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll warm back to around seasonal averages around Saturday and Sunday.

Nick

