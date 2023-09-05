Le Roy-Ostrander school district sees success under special discipline system

LE ROY, Minn. (KTTC) – Many schools are headed back to the classroom Tuesday, including middle and high school students at Le Roy-Ostrander.

Staff members there have a unique way of approaching conflict, and it’s made a big impact on students’ success.

For the past five years, the school has been following a Responsibility-Centered Discipline or RCD model. It’s about moving away from always punishing a student, and rather helping them work through emotions and reactions and take responsibility when necessary.

Le Roy-Ostrander Principal Aaron Hungerholt heard about the practice several years ago at an education conference. He brought the idea back to his staff and everyone agreed it’s something they wanted to try.

After multiple training sessions, the district became a RDC model school. It’s the only one in the state of Minnesota.

“It’s a little bit of a change in the process from an adults view, especially if you’re a veteran teacher. They say, ‘This is how we used to do it and have always done it.” Don’t get me wrong, there are times for a detention. There are times for a suspension. There are times for those types of consequences, but really those are few and far between and made more for the serious offences,” Hungerholt said.

The method is working for the Cardinals. Since implementing this practice, their attendance rate has risen to 96 percent, and they have a 100 percent graduation rate.

