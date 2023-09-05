I-90 Highway construction begins Tuesday in Austin

Starting Tuesday, construction begins on three crossover lanes in the median through Austin.
By Kendall Schears
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) –A heads up for drivers on some lane closures in Austin that may impact your morning commute.

Starting Tuesday, construction begins on three crossover lanes in the median through Austin.

The left lanes of eastbound and westbound I-90 will be closed.

Work is expected to be completed in early October and drivers will have access to all on- and off-ramps.

It’s part of the first steps of a major bridge project where crews will repair and replace six bridges along the I-90 interstate in Austin.

That’s schedule to happen between 2024 to 2026.

Click here to learn more about the I-90 bridge reconstruction.

