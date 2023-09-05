Hot with thunderstorms possible today; Cooler days are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our spell of late summer heat continues today, but it looks like this is the last day we’ll deal with the abnormally hot conditions as a cold front is approaching and is poised to bring relief to the area. Expect partly sunny skies today with a south breeze reaching 25 miles per hour, drawing in the warm, humid air. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values in the mid-90s during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible after 4 PM as the cold front draws closer to the area.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. High temps will be in the upper 80s with south winds. (KTTC)

Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread this evening. The best chances will be from 7 PM to midnight as the front moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. A couple of those storms may become strong to severe, producing large hail and generating some strong wind gusts, but the greatest threat along the front will be just north of our area. Skies will be partly cloudy later in the night with lows in the low 60s and a slight southwest breeze.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated strong thunderstorms in the evening. (KTTC)

Cool air will settle into the region behind the cold front on Wednesday with mostly cloudy conditions and a northwest breeze adding an extra chill to the air. High temperatures tomorrow will only be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, which is actually slightly cooler than the seasonal average and a far cry from the heat we’ve been dealing with over the last week. A few spotty rain showers will also be possible during the mid-morning hours with sprinkles lingering into the afternoon.

There will be chances of rain today, Wednesday, and early in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

There will be a few breaks of sunshine on Thursday as high pressure begins to move into the region. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees with a slight north breeze.

After a hot and humid day Tuesday, the next several days will be cooler, and more typical of September. (KTTC)

Friday and Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s with light winds. There will be a chance for a few stray showers or thunderstorms late in the day on Sunday. Otherwise, it looks like a pleasant day with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s.

High temps will be seasonably mild over the next couple of weeks. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Heat and humidity will linger in the air for one last day. Expect isolated showers late in the day with scattered thunderstorms throughout the evening as a cold front pushes through the area. High temperatures will be around 90 today. Expect spotty showers with a cool breeze Wednesday and highs will be in the upper 60s. 70s are expected for the rest of the week. #kttcwx#weatherman#weather#minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

