Health care leaders providing aid to combat homelessness

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With concerns of homelessness being a growing a issue in Minnesota, some Minnesota groups are looking to the importance of providing adequate healthcare to these individuals.

On Tuesday, September 5, regional and national healthcare leaders came together in the city of Rochester to discuss new ways to bring care and services to individuals experiencing homelessness. Among those in attendance were representatives from Mayo Clinic, Zumbro Valley Medical Center, as well as the former president of the American Medical Association.

These groups met at the Warming Center, to discuss and propose new tactics that can be taken to help people.

“In Minnesota, we’re working on recuperative care or respite care that provides housing immediately after leaving an emergency room or an inpatient facility, and provides care for often up to 90 days, and it allows these individuals to kind of get stabilized before they move on.”

President of Zumbro Valley Medical Society | Mayo Clinic Physician Thomas Kingsley

This was one of several programs discussed at the meeting, as leaders look to expand healthcare to a wider range of areas to meet the needs of these individuals.

“There’s a couple programs we’re working on, one is to address mental health. We have a number of clinics we’ve started; one is footcare, we’ve recently had an eye care clinic where we’ve provided glasses for individuals needing them. And the next clinic we’re trying to support would be to address some of the mental health issues.”

President of Zumbro Valley Medical Society | Mayo Clinic Physician Thomas Kingsley

This meeting was one of many steps being taken to provide healthcare assistance to individuals in need of it.

