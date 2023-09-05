Gov. Tim Walz to visit Rochester Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and the Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett will be kicking off the 2023-2024 school year.

They’ll be greeting students and educators at schools in the metro and in Rochester on their first day.

Governor Walz will be in Rochester to serve lunch to students at Montessori at Franklin Elementary School and celebrate the new law providing free school meals for Minnesota students.

The event gets underway at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The school is located at 1801 Ninth Ave. SE, Rochester.

