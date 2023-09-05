Gov. Tim Walz to visit Rochester Tuesday

Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding(Quinn Gorham)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and the Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett will be kicking off the 2023-2024 school year.

They’ll be greeting students and educators at schools in the metro and in Rochester on their first day.

Governor Walz will be in Rochester to serve lunch to students at Montessori at Franklin Elementary School and celebrate the new law providing free school meals for Minnesota students.

The event gets underway at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The school is located at 1801 Ninth Ave. SE, Rochester.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say
Jodi Huisentruit
Reward doubled to $50,000 in Jodi Huisentruit disappearance
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
In Austin, folks are commemorating the day with a Labor Day March through downtown Austin.
Hormel Labor Day March in Austin Monday

Latest News

National healthcare leaders are coming to Rochester to discuss bringing care to those...
Zumbro Valley Medical Society hosts discussion on homelessness Tuesday
15th Street Southeast at South Rhode Island Avenue will be reduced to one lane.
One lane reduction due to water main repair begins Tuesday in Mason City
Starting Tuesday, construction begins on three crossover lanes in the median through Austin.
I-90 Highway construction begins Tuesday in Austin
Le Roy-Ostrander school district
Le Roy-Ostrander school district sees success under special discipline system