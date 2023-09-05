Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota has new Executive Director

John Meyers is the new Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota Executive Director(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota has a new Executive Director in charge as John Meyers has been appointed to the role.

Before being named to the role Tuesday, Meyers was the Interim Executive Director since May.

Meyers will oversee all organizational activities, development of programs and financial planning.

Meyers has been with Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota since 2016 in the Refugee Resettlement Program where he started as a case manager working one-on-one with refugees from around the globe.

For the last four years, Meyers has been the Director of the Refugee Resettlement Program where he oversaw the team working to support refugees.

Meyers also has more than nine years of experience with the International Assistance Mission (IAM) in Afghanistan where he held various titles, including working in Kabul as the Regions Support Director.

He is one of few non-native speakers of Dari, the official language of Afghanistan, in Minnesota which has helped the organization since the U.S. left Afghanistan.

74 Afghani refugees were resettled in 2021 thanks to Meyers and his team.

