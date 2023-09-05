BCA investigating Faribault in-custody death

Faribault Police Department
Faribault Police Department(Faribault Police Department)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) – The Faribault Police Department confirmed on its Facebook page Tuesday that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a death that happened in police custody.

According to police, on September 2nd, just before midnight, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a suspected impaired male driver near West Division and Fourth Street NW.

The driver reportedly did not stop and continued at low speeds, appearing to be in and out of consciousness.

Police used what they’re calling a “low-speed Pursuit Intervention Tactic” to stop the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody without incident or force, and police called for an ambulance.

Emergency responders deemed the man safe for transport to the Rice County Jail.

The man lost consciousness and became unresponsive in the back of the squad car.

Police called for an ambulance and began life-saving efforts, including administering NARCAN and CPR.

An ambulance transported the man to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

He will be formally identified and undergo and an autopsy at the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Because the death happened in police custody, FPD requested assistance from the BCA, which has taken over the investigation.

“The Faribault Police Department is committed to an impartial and transparent investigation as we send our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. As this is an open case turned over to the Minnesota BCA for investigation, the Faribault Police Department will have no additional comment – including confirming and releasing the name of the deceased,” said Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Crash
Woman arrested for DUI after hitting Oronoco Fire Station with car
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shots fired at Olmsted Fairgrounds Saturday night
Jodi Huisentruit
Reward doubled to $50,000 in Jodi Huisentruit disappearance

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz visits Rochester touting free school meals
Gov. Tim Walz serves free meals to student in Rochester
Gov. Tim Walz visits Rochester touting free school meals
Thousands of workers comp checks in Minnesota remain unclaimed
Thousands of workers comp checks in Minnesota remain unclaimed
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on...
“We are moving towards ending COVID exceptionalism”: Health officials track recent uptick in COVID cases