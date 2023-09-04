Storms possible Tuesday ahead of big midweek cool down

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw another hot and windy day across the region Monday. More heat is expected Tuesday before a big cool down arrives for the mid and late week. Tonight, temperatures will remain warm in the low 70s with mostly clear skies. Winds will remain breezy out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Heat advisory (KTTC)

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona, Houston, and Allamakee counties until Tuesday evening. During this time, heat index values of 95° to 100° are possible in this area. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside.

Storm outlook (KTTC)

One more hot day is expected Tuesday before a passing cold front ushers in cooler, more seasonal temperatures. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds will be strong south of the south at 15-20 mph. A strong cold will move through the area Tuesday evening and fire off a line of showers and thunderstorms. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side with strong wind and hail as the primary threats. While an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the overall tornadic threat is low for our area. Storms are expected to develop after 6 p.m. and last through 10/11 p.m.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Much cooler air returns to the region on the back side of that passing cold front. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to warm above the upper 60s and low 70s. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are expected with strong northwest winds at 15-20 mph. Seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-70s will remain through the end of the work week and weekend.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

