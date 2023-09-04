Ski Dox Water Ski Team celebrates season with Labor Day show

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of people came out to Lake Zumbro Monday to see the Ski Dox Water Ski Team’s final show of the season.

The show took place at the Pondy Restuarant and Bar. It’s been the site of the shows all summer.

The Ski Dox Water Ski Team has been around since the 1950s. The team consists of skiers of all ages, some as young as three-years old.

“Today, I am going to be in opening pyramid, opening line and ballet line and final pyramid. I really like being the second tier in pyramids. this is the only risky thing I do and it’s just really, really fun,” Ski Dox member Zoe Zoesel said.

Zoesel is 16 years old and has been water skiing for three years.

The team recently competed in the Regional Water Ski Tournament in Evansdale, Iowa and won several awards. The team said its always looking for new members.

For more information, visit its website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.