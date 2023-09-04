Rochester author cited as expert in TODAY.com werewolves myth story

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A national article about the facts behind the myth of werewolves tapped a Rochester resource.

Local horror author Meg Hafdahl is one of the sources cited in a TODAY.com article titled: “Are werewolves real? The facts behind the myth that’s existed for centuries”

The article highlights her expertise as a co-author of the book “The Science of Monsters.”

Hafdahl addresses some of the origins that led people to believe in the concept of werewolves.

You may read the full article here.

The next book in Hafdahl and co-author Kelly Florence’s “Science of” series releases Tuesday, titled “The Science of Agatha Christie.”

