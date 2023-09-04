Near-record heat today; Tuesday thunderstorms, then a cool down

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re wrapping up the holiday weekend with another round of near-record heat across the area. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-90s. Heat index values will be slightly higher than that at times in the afternoon, so be sure to try to find a way to cool off and stay hydrated.

Expect mostly sunny skies with high temps in the 90s. (KTTC)

Much of the local area will experience near-record heat this afternoon. (KTTC)

We’re going to experience one of the warmest nights of the year tonight as temperatures will hover in the 70s with partly cloudy skies and a south breeze.

Tuesday will be warm and a bit more humid with partly sunny skies in the area. There will be a chance of spotty showers in the afternoon with more widespread, possibly strong thunderstorms erupting in the evening. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees with a south breeze reaching 20 miles per hour at times. The main threats for severe weather will be large hail, damaging wind gusts, and perhaps a few tornadoes. The timeframe of greatest concern will be 7 PM to midnight Tuesday.

There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. (KTTC)

There willl be a chance of isolated strong thunderstorms Tuesday evening. (KTTC)

A few isolated showers will be possible behind the cold front on Wednesday. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 70s and a cool northwest breeze.

We'll have near-record heat on Monday with thunderstorms along a cold front on Tuesday. Cooler weather will take over behind the cold front on Wednesday. (KTTC)

Expect partly sunny skies on Thursday with high temperatures around 70 degrees and a northwest breeze.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-70s before a weak cold front triggers a stray thunderstorm or two on Sunday evening. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the seasonably mild mid-70s.

High temps will be in the 90s today. Much cooler air will settle into the region for Wednesday and the remainder of the week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Monday, September 4, 2023. High temperatures will be in record territory once again for our Labor Day. Expect afternoon readings in the 90s across the area. Tuesday will be warm and humid with a chance of strong thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures from Wednesday through the upcoming weekend will be in the more seasonable 70s. #kttcwx#weatherman#weather#minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.