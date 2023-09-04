More near-record heat possible Labor Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us tied or set new record high temperatures Sunday and more near-record heat is on the way for Labor Day on Monday. Tonight, conditions will remain warm and breezy as overnight temperatures settle into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will remain breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph with mostly clear skies.

Record highs Sunday (KTTC)

More near-record to record-breaking heat is possible on Labor Day Monday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s with strong south winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30s mph possible. One more day of 90-degree heat is expected Tuesday before cooler, more seasonal weather returns to the Upper Midwest.

Record breaking heat possible (KTTC)

A Heat Advisory is in place for Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona, Houston, and Allamakee counties until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Heat index values of 95° to 100° are expected during this time.

Current alerts (KTTC)

A strong cold front is set to pass through southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa Tuesday night, which could bring the chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler and more seasonal temperatures will filter in on the backside of this passing front, dropping temperatures into the low 70s for highs on Wednesday.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Temperatures will remain seasonal in the mid to upper 70s through the end of the week and are expected to continue into the weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.