Hot sunshine today; Tuesday thunderstorms, then a cool down
High temps in the 90s today, 70s later this week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re wrapping up the holiday weekend with another round of near-record heat across the area. Sunshine will stick around for the rest of the afternoon today with high temperatures in the mid-90s. Heat index values will be slightly higher than that at times, so be sure to try to find a way to cool off and stay hydrated.
We’re going to experience one of the warmest nights of the year tonight as temperatures will hover in the 70s with partly cloudy skies and a south breeze.
Tuesday will be warm and a bit more humid with partly sunny skies in the area. There will be a chance of spotty showers in the afternoon with more widespread, possibly strong thunderstorms erupting in the evening. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees with a south breeze reaching 20 miles per hour at times. The main threats for severe weather will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. The timeframe of greatest concern will be 7 PM to midnight Tuesday.
A few isolated showers will be possible behind the cold front on Wednesday. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 70s and a cool northwest breeze.
Expect partly sunny skies on Thursday with high temperatures around 70 degrees and a northwest breeze.
We’ll have mostly sunny skies on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-70s before a weak cold front triggers a stray thunderstorm or two on Sunday evening. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the seasonably mild mid-70s.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.