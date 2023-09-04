Hormel Labor Day March in Austin Monday

In Austin, folks are commemorating the day with a Labor Day March through downtown Austin.
In Austin, folks are commemorating the day with a Labor Day March through downtown Austin.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) –Monday is Labor Day, a day to honor the contributions and achievements of American workers.

In Austin, folks are commemorating the day with a Labor Day March through downtown Austin.

Union members who work in the meatpacking department at Hormel organized the event.

They’re calling on Hormel executives to make changes to their contracts which expire on September 10.

Workers are looking for increased wages and job safety as well as better benefits.

The march starts at 11 a.m. Monday morning at the Austin Labor Center, located on 316 4th Avenue Northeast.

.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
Mayo Clinic updates five-year plan
Mayo Clinic announces update to five-year plan
handcuffs
Rochester man arrested again for drugs
Ski Dox Water Ski Team
Ski Dox Water Ski Team to host Labor Day show
Winona industrial fire under investigation.
Winona industrial building fire under investigation

Latest News

RPT
Rochester Public Transit to have shortened schedule for Labor Day
Ski Dox Water Ski Team
Ski Dox Water Ski Team to host Labor Day show
#4 RCTC hosts #1 College of DuPage.
Local Sports 9/2
Fire breaks out
No injuries reported in Albert Lea vehicle trailer fire