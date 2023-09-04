Hormel Labor Day March in Austin Monday

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) –Monday is Labor Day, a day to honor the contributions and achievements of American workers.

In Austin, folks are commemorating the day with a Labor Day March through downtown Austin.

Union members who work in the meatpacking department at Hormel organized the event.

They’re calling on Hormel executives to make changes to their contracts which expire on September 10.

Workers are looking for increased wages and job safety as well as better benefits.

The march starts at 11 a.m. Monday morning at the Austin Labor Center, located on 316 4th Avenue Northeast.

